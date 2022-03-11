The work of the Food Vision dairy group to develop a plan to manage emissions from the dairy sector must continue, says Minister McConalogue. / Claire Nash

Suspending the work of the Food Vision dairy group will send the wrong signal, according to Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

He said that the group’s work was “too important” and that he wishes that it “continue[s] the work of implementing the shared vision agreed for the [dairy] sector by all of its key stakeholders in Food Vision 2030”.

He said the main priority of the dairy group, made up of the relevant farm organisations and chaired by Prof Gerry Boyle, is to “futureproof the sector”, which he described as “critically important”.

The Minister made the comments after the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) called for the suspension of the group first formed last month due to the food security impacts arising from the war in Ukraine. It is expected the group will meet again on Monday.

Genuine

However, while insisting the group’s work would not be suspended, Minister McConalogue acknowledged the “real and genuine pressure on farm families at the moment”.

“I know that concerns over the price and availability of animal feed and fertiliser for the year ahead, as well as the impacts on energy supply and prices, are weighing on everyone.

“That is why I have established a crisis response group within my Department, led by the Secretary General, as well as mandating the National Fodder and Food Security Committee, which will meet for the first time today [Friday].

Remit

Minister McConalogue again drew attention to the Food Vision dairy group’s remit, which he said is to produce a detailed plan by the end of Q2 2022 to manage the sustainable environmental footprint of the dairy sector, including minimising total emissions, while making a positive contribution to improved water quality and biodiversity, in line with Government policy.

He said the group has been tasked to provide an initial report to him by the end of March, setting out how emissions associated with the dairy sector can be stabilised and then reduced. It will then produce a final plan by the end of May 2022.

