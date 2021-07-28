While the finalists in the Kerry Agribusiness Quality and Sustainability Awards were all unique, there are commonalities between all nine contestants. For one thing, they all produce quality milk. This was a prerequisite to getting shortlisted for the competition.

For the last calendar year, SCC averaged 67,000, TBC averaged 5,000 and fat and protein percentage was 4.34% and 3.67%, respectively, among the contestants. This shows the calibre of the contestants in terms of their ability to produce milk to really high standards.

Milk quality is easily measured and the results are accurate. If the competition was solely about milk quality, there would be no need for the judging party of Eilish Broderick, from Munster Technological University, James O’Connell, head of milk quality with Kerry Agribusiness, Sean McCarthy, head of sustainability, Kerry Agribusiness, or myself, representing the Irish Farmers Journal, to actually visit the farms – the winner could have been picked from the office.

However, sustainability has a much more nuanced criteria and this is the area that took up most of the judges’ time. The judges were guided by the principle that there are three Ps in sustainability – planet, people and profit – and sustainable farms cater for all three.

A farm is not sustainable if it isn’t profitable, nor is it sustainable if it doesn’t provide a good work-life balance for the farmer or the people working on the farm. If the farm doesn’t cater for the needs of the environment, it isn’t sustainable either.

It’s fair to say that being conscious of the environment while running profitable farms was high up on the agenda of all the contestants. On average, the carbon footprint of the farms visited was 10% lower than the average Kerry supplier. This indicates that good practice is endemic on these farms, and not just when it comes to milk quality.

Indeed, the two are linked, especially when it comes to fat and protein percentage. Breeding cows with a high level of fat and protein will lower the farm’s carbon footprint per kilo of output. High-EBI cows have also been shown to have lower methane output compared to low-EBI animals.

The standout for me is the fact that the majority of the herds had an EBI of greater €160 – putting them well within the top 3% for EBI nationally.

All of the farmers were using low-emission slurry spreading. Most had clover established or were in the process of getting it established. Most were using protected urea and all were managing hedgerows to enhance biodiversity.

How can they improve? I would expect that if the judges revisit the farms in five or even 10 years’ time, the farmers will have continued to adapt to new technologies to further reduce their carbon footprint.

If pressed, I would say learning how to manage grass growth and quality with less chemical nitrogen will be a challenge for all farmers, but early adapters will have an advantage, so the contestants should take advantage of that. Thanks to all the finalists for their participation and for their warm welcome to the judges.

The winner will be announced in the Irish Farmers Journal edition of 19 August.