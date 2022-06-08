The new sustainability project is separate from a proposed beef carbon calculator.

A voluntary assessment about environmental sustainability has been added to the NI Beef and Lamb Farm Quality Assurance Scheme (FQAS).

The aim is for around 200 local farmers to take part in the “Food Futures Sustainability” pilot scheme as part of routine FQAS inspections.

“This new sustainability tool will help to make strides in quantifying the wider sustainability footprint of NI farms. In doing so it will enhance consumer confidence in our sustainability claims and provide increased assurance on food provenance,” said Lauren Truesdale from the LMC.

