The Harvest Festival in Waterford takes place in the historic streets and squares of Waterford City centre from 8 to 10 September.

This year, the event will focus on food sustainability and celebrate the Irish apple.

The festival is sponsored by Waterford City and County Council and is run by the Grow It Yourself group (GIY).

It will include a series of 'food matters' sustainability talks featuring top writers, chefs, activists, journalists and business people.

Sustainability

In line with the festival’s theme, the event will be run on hydrogenated vegetable oil (HVO) and on site there will be a bio-digester.

The harvest festival will completely ban plastics, require all vendors to use compostable materials, have water refill stations and have a wash-up station for reusable items.

Additionally, thousands of free seeds and over 2,000 free plants will be distributed to food-growing enthusiasts over the course of the festival weekend.

GIY founder Michael Kelly said: “The festival is centred on sustainability in every area, from the delivery of the festival to the talks, the traders and indeed to celebrating Irish food, the focal point of which this year is the humble Irish apple.”

Kelly added that the Irish apple will be “the theme running through the festival and it is the central theme of the Harvest Festival dinner menu”.

Local producers

Numerous Waterford-based food producers and chefs will be presenting their top dishes during the festival on the taste Waterford kitchen stage, which is sponsored by the local enterprise office.

Visitors will enjoy meeting chefs and food producers from all over Waterford during daily cooking demonstrations. There will also be a pet farm for families to enjoy.

For further details and to browse the full programme of free entertainment and events at the harvest festival, see here.