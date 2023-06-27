Those behind the development of Food Futures include (from left) Dr Ryan McGuire (QUB), Dr Jonathan Birnie (Birnie Consultancy), Professor Nigel Scollan (QUB), Dr Steven Morrison (AFBI) and Dr Aurélie Aubry (AFBI).

A project to develop a new sustainability app for the NI agi-food industry has concluded, although it remains unclear whether it will ever be rolled out to the wider farming community. Involving scientists at Queen’s University Belfast and the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI), the Food Futures project was also supported by various meat and dairy processors, and other industry bodies.

Explaining the concept at an event last Thursday, Dr Ryan McGuire from QUB said it was a tool based on various sustainability metrics that go beyond the environment, to also include the economic and social wellbeing of the family farm. In total, 30 farms were involved in developing Food Futures, with a further 162 farmers taking part in a pilot in 2022.

The output from the tool is displayed in a dashboard, which allows users to see how they compare for each metric against the average of others, with advice given on how they could improve their results.

“Once you get results you can go back through each metric and make an hypothetical change – it allows you to play around to see what you can prioritise, what you can do to give you the biggest benefit,” said McGuire.

Example

An example of an output from Food Futures is slurry and manure management.

Where a farmer has underground tanks they will score much higher than someone with an outdoor lagoon (due to ammonia being lost from a lagoon).

Those behind Food Futures accept it goes significantly further than just a carbon audit, but believe the industry must embrace the new tool.

“I am pretty sure that in the next two to three years the need for this tool will become critically important,” said Dr Jonathan Birnie from Birnie Consultancy.

“It is coming. This is not easy, but we can do this,” added Professor Nigel Scollan from QUB.

Read more

Key role for Ag Tech on NI farms