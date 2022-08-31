Teagasc's Joe Patton and Fergal Maguire highlight the sustainable performance targets for beef and dairy herds at the open day at Johnstown Castle, Teagasc's environmental research centre.

Sustainability was the main focus at the Teagasc Farming for a better future event this week.

The event, located in Teagasc’s environmental research centre at Johnstown Castle near Wexford on Tuesday saw an array of information on sustainability measures farmers could apply at home.

Four opening stands introduced key sustainability topics, covering an overview of technologies for now and the future, greenhouse gas reduction technologies and the targets and metrics for sustainable, profitable pasture-based beef and dairy production.

Finally, the ways that Teagasc is supporting farmers on the ground to improve sustainability were outlined.

People then made their way through a host of stands, divided into four “villages” where researchers shared cutting-edge knowledge.

Grassland

The grassland village alone had 18 stands, which ranged from carbon exchange to pasture nutrition-liming, sulphur and nutrient planning maps to slurry efficiency.

A flux monitoring tower was on display, with researchers explaining how it works to measure carbon being released from and trapped by ?grassland.

Message

“We need to reduce our dependence on fossil fuel fertiliser,” David Wall of Teagasc said at the very first of the dozens of stands visitors would be guided to. This is a significant strengthening of the message of cutting back on fertiliser use. Farmers are not used to Teagasc stating things so bluntly.

The fact that chemical fertiliser prices have transformed the economics of usage means that farmers are more receptive than ever before to nutrient efficiency. Multispecies swards and clover were closely studied. One stand in particular gained very close attention. It showed the spectacular output in Teagasc’s Solohead farm in Cork from a zero bagged-N clover-led dairy unit.

The number of cows carried was almost as high, milk solids per cow were slightly higher. The overall outcome was a higher net margin with a significantly lower carbon footprint per kilo of milk.

There was much also interest in the multispecies swards under everyone’s feet. It seemed resistant to the current drought conditions.