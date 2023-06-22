Launching the 2023 ASA conference this week were (L-R) Michael Berkery, chair of FBD Trust; Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue; ASA deputy president Niamh Bambrick and ASA president Professor Tommy Boland. \ Lorraine O'Sullivan

The science of sustainable food systems is the theme of this year’s Agricultural Science Association (ASA) conference, which will take place on Thursday 7 September at the Killashee Hotel in Naas, Co Kildare.

International and national experts spanning industry, research and academia, and policy makers will focus on the implementation of solutions to the challenges to the sector.

National and international experts will discuss various topics around the theme of the science of sustainable food systems, with the speakers to be announced at a later date.

The opportunities and barriers to the implementation of solutions at farm level, the food processing sector and the role of agribusiness and agritech in supporting the development of solutions, will all be discussed.

ASA president Professor Tommy Boland said the conference will provide attendees “with the opportunity to hear from leading national and international experts about the solutions that are being implemented to support a more sustainable food system”.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said scientists and researchers will play a critical role in delivering on the ambition set out in Ireland’s 10-year strategy, Food Vison 2030.