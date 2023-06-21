After just three years as official Valtra dealers, the firm has won the 'Valtra dealer of the year' title. / Adrian Leech Photography

Valtra dealer, Swaine Agri situated in Rhode, Co Offaly was recently awarded ‘Dealer of the year 2022’ by Valtra UK & ROI.

Swaine Agri was officially appointed dealer for the Finnish tractor brand in 2020, however, the firm is well established, having almost three decades of experience in the industry.

For many years, the Rhode-based dealer specialised in the sale of secondhand tractors as well as service and repairs.

Swaine Agri are also main dealers for the Farmhand range of franchises, which include Krone, Amazone, Zuidberg, APV and Quicke.