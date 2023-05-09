Swaine Agri, a main dealer for brands such as Valtra, Krone, Quickie, Abbey and APV, is set to host a Krone grass machinery demo day on Wednesday 17 May from 2-6pm in Rhode, Co Offaly, R35 KX46.
According to the dealership, the live working demonstration will feature all the latest models of Krone EasyCut mowers, Swadro rakes, Vendro tedders and Comprima round balers plus many more machines on display.
Representatives from Farmhand will also be present to provide information on Krone machinery and the Krone 0% finance packages which are available until 31 May.
Swaine Agri are a main dealer for brands such as Valtra, Krone, Quickie, Abbey and APV.
