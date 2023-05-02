Matthew Goulding with Goulding Philip Y280, which sold for the highest price of the day at €5,000. \ Shanon Kinahan

A packed ringside full of keen customers in Mid Tipp Mart Thurles last Wednesday saw 24 Aberdeen Angus bulls sell to an average price of €3,592.

Strong online activity for bulls with easy-calving figures greatly aided the sale.

It was a super day for Matthew Goulding from the Goulding Herd in Ballyduff, Co Kerry, who secured the two highest prices of €5,000 and €4,900 at the association’s second sale of the season.

Up first was Goulding Philip Y280, a February 2022-born bull sired by Clara Swanky ET out of an Oakchurch Dirk dam. He was very easy calving at just 1.1% and boasted five-star figures across the board including a 17.6kg carcase weight index.

Matt Goulding with Goulding Prince Y300, which sold for €4,900. \ Shanon Kinahan

Goulding’s second entry, Goulding Prince Y300, hit the €4,900 mark after a flurry of bids came in for the March 2022-born bull.

Again sired by Clara Swanky out of an Oakchurch Dirk dam, the five-star bull had another impressive carcase weight figure of 19.6kg.

Goulding’s success continued when a third entry from the Kerry native, Goulding Prince Y290 by the same sire sold for €4,000.

Next up came another hit for the Lisduff herd of Leo McEnroe from Virginia, Co Cavan, when his double five-star bull sold for €4,600.

The November 2021-born Lisduff Dream X969 was sired by Rawburn Bannockburn out of a Goulding Jim Dandy dam and was also extremely easy calving at just 0.9%.

Double

A double for Leo’s herd saw his February 2022-born bull Lisduff Dillon Y016 hit the next highest price in the sale. The Liss Buster son was again out of a Goulding Jim Dandy dam and sold for €4,200.

Next up was the turn of another McEnroe team, this time in the form of John and Sean McEnroe’s Liss herd from Oldcastle, Co Meath.

The March 2022-born Liss Damo Y145 was sired by Cairnton Killimanjaro out of a Liss Marty dam and also sold for €4,200.

The 24 bulls met an 89% clearance rate and sold to an average price of €3,591.

Lisduff Dream X969 from the herd of Leo McEnroe sold for €4,600. \ Shanon Kinahan

Clearance rate: 89%.

Average: €3,591.

Top price: €5,000.