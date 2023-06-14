Lisney auctioneers have guided lot 1 with 133 acres, guided at €1.9m, and lot 2 with 12 acres guided at €300,000.

I see that the site of the former sugar beet factory in Mallow, Co Cork, is set to go under the hammer. The 145ac site in Newberry holds a special place in many farmers’ hearts, as it was the last of the Irish sugar beet factories to close its doors in 2006.

The majority of the buildings have been removed; with many original components of the plant exported to Ukraine. Extensive remediation works were carried out to restore the lands.

The site is being sold in two lots, to the north and south of the R619 road.

Lisney auctioneers are guiding lot one with 133ac at €1.9m, and lot two with 12ac at €300,000.