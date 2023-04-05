Three dairy-farm planning applications have been appealed to An Bord Pleanála by well-known environmental activist Peter Sweetman, with two more said to be in the pipeline.

There are growing fears that planning applications submitted by dairy farmers are being targeted by well-known environmental activist Peter Sweetman.

Three dairy-farm planning applications have been appealed to An Bord Pleanála by Sweetman, with two more said to be in the pipeline.

In addition, observations on around 40 separate farm developments have been submitted by the environmental campaigner to planning departments in a number of local authorities.

Concern has been expressed by farmers and agricultural consultants that Sweetman’s actions could significantly increase both the costs and timelines for planning applications.

Sweetman came to national prominence over the last decade following a series of objections to forestry-related planning applications, which were blamed for contributing to the near-collapse of the Department of Agriculture’s forestry licensing regime.

When contacted by the Irish Farmers Journal, Sweetman insisted that his planning observations were not aimed at damaging the farm sector.

“This is not anti-farmer, it is anti-improper enforcement, or you could say I’m anti turning a blind eye to the law. I want the law enforced,” Sweetman said.

“The observations are an instruction to the planning authorities into how to do things properly,” he added.

In his observations on the planning applications, which have been seen by the Irish Farmers Journal, Sweetman points out that any decision by the authorities must take account of the Habitats Directive, and be informed by European Court of Justice precedents.

The observations have been made on a range of on-farm developments including planning applications for slurry storage, cubicle houses and milking parlours.

Sweetman said his actions were motivated by the deterioration in the quality of river waters; he specifically cited the Blackwater in Munster. There was a legal requirement to restrict the spreading of slurry in the vicinity of Natura sites which had been established in European case law and needed to be reflected in the planning process, he claimed.

However, Tipperary-based agricultural planner Aidan Kelly warned that the steady stream of observations from Sweetman – in addition to the An Bord Pleanála appeals – had the potential to fundamentally change the nature of farm-related planning applications.

Kelly maintained that Sweetman had mentioned the need for a Natura Impact Statements (NIS) in some observations.

“This requires an ecologist, can cost between €3,000 and €5,000 and take three to four months to complete,” Kelly said. “Will an NIS now become a standard requirement in farm planning applications?” he asked.

Kelly argued that standard farm planning applications that took four to five months and cost €4,000 to €5,000 now risked taking eight to 12 months and costing up to €10,000 as a consequence of Sweetman’s actions.

“And that’s without an appeal to An Bord Pleanála,” he added.

Kelly pointed out that Sweetman was making observations on planning applications that did not involve an increase in farming operations or cow numbers.

“Many of the planning applications involve farmers who are looking to remain compliant with tighter environmental regulations,” he said.

“Most of these applicants are not in expansion mode or trying to go up in numbers. These are fellows who are just trying to do the right thing.”