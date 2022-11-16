Wildlife management needs more resources, the IFA has argued. / Donal O'Leary

The IFA seeking urgent action from the Department of Agriculture to eradicated bovine TD in the shortest possible timeframes.

The farm group’s animal health vice chair Amanda Mooney told TDs and senators that efforts to stamp out TB could not be funded directly from farmers’ pockets.

Mooney outlined the IFA’s five key asks of the TB programme, which included increasing the Department’s wildlife control budget, dealing with deer populations and a fair compensation regime.

The association stated that it was prepared to play its part in raising the funds needed to deliver better financial supports to farmers.

“The main contributing factors to TB spread can be addressed in a practical and effective way that takes account of the farming dynamic in Ireland and the critical importance of animal movements and live exports,” Mooney said.

“We have the tools at our disposal to achieve significant reductions in the levels of TB and ultimately eradication of the disease.

“While science is important and we must always seek to improve what we do, we cannot lose sight of the measures that have proven to be effective in the past.”