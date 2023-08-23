Jennifer Moran, Cappaduff, Tourmakeady, with her champion Limousin heifer at the Swinford Show in 2011. Included is her friend Sean Mororney from Corofin, Co Galway.

Swinford Agricultural Show in Co Mayo has been cancelled due to recent adverse weather conditions.

In its 33rd year, the show was due to take place this Sunday 27 August at Heeran's Farm on the Kiltimagh Road.

The show committee said that canceling the show was beyond their control and apologised for any inconvenience caused.

"We will be back again next year, 2024. Any entries received, a committee member will be in touch with you. Our monster raffle will go ahead on Sunday in Boland’s Bar at 4.30pm.

"Raffle winners will be contacted by the committee," the committee said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Roscommon Agricultural Show which was due to take place on Saturday 19 August was cancelled on the morning of the show due to overnight rainfall.

The show now plans to go ahead on Saturday 16 September.

Upcoming shows

There are seven shows due to take place on the weekend of 26 and 27 August.

The shows due to go ahead this weekend include Ballygarvan Agricultural Show in Co Cork, Iverk Agricultural Show in Piltown Co Kilkenny, Mounbellew Agricultural Show in Co Galway, Inniscarra Agricultural Show in Co Cork, Moate Agricultural Show in Co Westmeath, Limerick Show at Limerick Racecourse and Oughterard Show in Co Galway.