Just outside the village of Spink in Co Laois is a townland called Knockbaun where John Fitzpatrick and his family are farming sucklers organically since the early noughties.

Knockbaun translates to An Cnoc Bán (white hill) in Irish and this became clear when we walked John’s farm last Thursday during the first of the IFA’s organic farm walks.

A recent convert to dairying, John, along with his wife Mary and daughter Rachel, is milking 37 cows with the hope of milking 50 in the coming years.

He is farming around 100ac. However, he describes a lot of his land as quite marginal and not very productive.

With sandstone rock close to the surface, John can’t plough any of his fields which therefore makes reseeding or the sowing of crops a struggle.

He optimises grass growth by making as much use of his slurry as he can, as well as spreading dairy sludge that he sources locally.

In saying this, John’s farm stocking rate is quite low so his target of 50 cows is definitely an achievable one.

John’s cows are a mixture of Jersey and Friesian crosses and on his last collection they averaged 20.4l/cow, peaking at 23l/cow.

Turnout this year was on 16 April and cows were housed before the end of October last backend.

John begins calving from the start of January until April, and this year, for the first time, John artificially inseminated his cows. He used Limousin straws on his cows, with the aim of selling beef calves.

Due to the high calf-rearing costs associated with organics, John is going down the route of buying in replacements instead of trying to breed and rear them.

Mary Fitzpatrick, Rachel Fitzpatrick and John Fitzpatrick.

“A lot of people say you can’t get organic milk replacer – you can get it alright it’s just too expensive. It’s untouchable,” he said.

Keen to keep biodiversity to the fore, John has sown multispecies swards and built an impressive pond on the farm.

“I haven’t spread fertiliser or sprayed a field in 20 years. Management is important. I keep the weeds topped before they go to seed and keep on top of them that way,” he said.

Milk price

Supplying Glenisk, John is paid for litres not constituents, thus, the ideal type of cow John would like to milk is a British Friesian. However, given the fact that parts of the grazing platform are 1,000ft above sea level, he doesn’t think they would survive very long in Knockbaun.

Since April, Glenisk suppliers have been receiving 45c/l, including VAT, for their milk. This is a 10c/l drop on what they were receiving for March and it came as “quite the shock”, according to John.

He said the price of milk will have to increase to 55c/l in order for them to make a profit. He said his cost of production is well over 40c/l and although his input costs in general are low, the price of organic dairy nuts are a huge burden.

The cows are getting 1kg of a 14% dairy nut morning and evening. This feed is supplied by Irish Organic Feeds and John is paying almost €700/t for it. This is, in a lot of cases, more than €300/t above what conventional dairy farmers are currently paying for dairy nuts. Alternatively, he said he would like to sow a combi crop of legumes and cereals. However, his soil type does not lend itself well to this type of production.

Barriers

Sourcing quality replacements is a huge barrier John has faced in the switchover to dairying, describing half of his current herd as “passengers”.

“I couldn’t lay my hands on anything else, I just had to take what was available. Everybody likes to improve the genetics and the quality of their herd but in the organics situation, your hands are very much tied.”

He said that he would like to have more access to replacements and more access to conventional replacements.

“There’s a couple of good cows and there’s a couple of bad ones. They wouldn’t be the type of cows I’d prefer,” he said.

John described the demand for organic beef calves as a “disaster”.

Alluding to the expensive milk replacer, he said that buying organic calves and feeding them milk replacer is a “no-no”.

This means a lot of organic beef calves go back into a conventional system.