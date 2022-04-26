Leevalley Ultimate Power, which sold for €4,500, with owner Niall Lynch, Kilgarvan, Co Kerry. \ O'Gorman Photography.

There was a €1,000/head increase in the average price at the Irish Angus Munster Branch’s mid-season sale on Saturday 23 April at Kilmallock Mart.

On farm sales in the lead-up to the sale were strong, with 20 bulls out of the 42 catalogued turning up.

All bulls presented were breeder-bred, inspected and weighed on entry to mart as well as being fertility tested. There was 100% clearance with an average price of €3,470, up €1,000/head on the same sale in 2021.

Champion

Derek Lovell of the Knockbrown herd in Bandon was the show judge and he selected Guravoher Tackelberry from the herd of John Barlow, Co Tipperary, as show champion.

Gurtavoher Tackleberry with owner John Barlow, Aherlow, Co Tipperary and judge Derek Lovell. \ O'Gorman Photography

Tackelberry is a September 2020-born son of Clooncarne Pellet and went on to sell for €3,450.

The Barlow family also achieved €4,000 for the first lot into the ring, Guravoher Tarzan. Tarzan is also a September 2020-born son of Clooncarne Pellet.

Reserve champion 'Killernan Team Leader' with owner Martin Hehir, Milltown Malbay, Co Clare, and judge Derek Lovell, Bandon. \ O'Gorman Photography.

Reserve champion went to Killernan Team Leader from the herd of Martin Hehir in Clare.

Team Leader is a November 2020-born son of Lavally Prince and he later went on to sell for €4,100.

Topping off a great day for Martin was Killernan Teacher. This Keirbeath Karma son achieved joint top price of €4,600.

Also achieving joint highest price of €4,600 was Lisnafulla Unique from the herd of Kay McCarthy, Broadford. This February 2021-born bull is a son of Intelagri Matteo.

Class winner Cloonsuck Ultimate with owner Mark Flanagan, Meelick, Co Clare. \ O'Gorman Photography

Next highest price was €4,500, which went to Leevalley Ultimate Power from new entrant Niall Lynch from Kilgarvan. Ultimate Power is a January 2021-born son of Gigginstown Sword Play.

Finally Cooltomin Tiger achieved €4,000 from the herd of Danny Fleming, Gneeveguilla.

Tiger is an October 2020-born son of Dunard Navigator.