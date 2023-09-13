Interested in diversifying into agritourism?

The increased demand in the thriving staycation and glamping industry has led to the exponential revival of the shepherds hut. For many, it is appealing to stay in spaces where you can enjoy being amongst nature but still enjoy the comforts of home.

Taggart Shepherds Huts have been producing shepherds huts since June, 2021. They are made and delivered from Drumsurn having proximity to Derry and Limavady in the Northwest. They are an established and well-known construction company having building home developments in the Northern Ireland and the UK.

The comapany’s quality, finish and luxury ethos carries through into their range of Taggart Shepherds Huts.

Shepherds huts are solid, well-insulated and spacious. Farmers have been using them for living accommodation for seasonal workers as well as for diversifying into agritourism.

The interior of one of the huts.

The garden rooms have been designed for use as offices, salons, gyms, and games rooms. Shepherds huts are an option for young people saving for a mortgage and for live-in carers offering 24-hour care. They can also be used as treatment or therapy rooms.

The cost of the shepherds hut is down to size and they can be modified to suit individual requirements. Taggart Shepherds Huts are on location in Trim, Co Meath, as well as the Northwest. They will be present at the Ploughing, so call to the stand if you want to add a shepherds hut to your home or farm. See taggarthomes.com

