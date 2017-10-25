Take steps now to deal with potential fodder shortage
By Justin McCarthy on 26 October 2017
At a national level, the relatively warm weather has seen good growth rates maintained throughout the autumn but the challenge has been trying to utilise this grass.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in News
By Pat O'Toole on 25 October 2017
By Caitríona Morrissey on 25 October 2017
Related Stories
By Patrick Donohoe on 24 October 2017
By Adam Woods on 25 October 2017
By Adam Woods on 18 October 2017
CLASS 46 CHOPPER BALERGOOD AVEARGE BALERWIDE PICK UPSOLD AS SEEN...
VERY CLEAN BALERBEEN TROUGH OUR WORKSHOPYEAR 2012€12500 MARGIN...
2160 BALERYEAR 2008VERY CLEAN BALER33000 BALESSTEERING AXLEM...
KRONE KR 130 BALERAVERAGE BALERSOLD AS SEENCALL SALES 087 1472154V...
For all your agricultural needs look no further thanNUNAN FARM MACHINERY LTD...