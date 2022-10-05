DEAR SIR: There have been a number of walks in recent weeks in support of ''The Green Ribbon campaign''. Here in Co Carlow we had a lovely ''Talk and Walk'' on beautiful Mount Leinster on 18 September.

It is so important that we have those events. We have all been through a lot since COVID-19 hit in spring 2020. Of all occupations, farming can be a very lonely one.

Working away behind a farm gate or indeed in the farmhouse kitchen gives opportunity to overthink. Everything can seem much worse than it really is.

I think it was only when we had to stay apart due to COVID-19, we realised we need each other and perhaps never more so than now.

So if it's just walking the dog or maybe a few people getting together to walk their dogs, or going to a talk, a class or a meeting, it takes us away from our own thoughts and puts us in a better place.

On that sunny day on Mount Leinster I thought how lucky we all are to be alive and have survived the war that was COVID-19 while still taking due care.