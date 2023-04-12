Thanks to early detection in health and reproduction, farmers are able to ensure a good start for cow and calf.

High conception rates and overall fertility are critical to the economic success of dairy farms and for improving overall herd health and productivity. However, visual oestrus detection requires many factors to be considered and is very time-consuming.

With the smaXtec health system, farmers now have a practical and proven tool that enables them to take a whole new range of action in health and reproduction management.

With its unique bolus technology, smaXtec is much more than a traditional heat detection system.

With smaXtec, farmers have all health and reproduction data at their fingertips.

Thanks to the unique position of the smaXtec bolus and the highly accurate measurement of inner body temperature, drinking behaviour, rumination and activity, the system provides unrivalled data from inside the cow.

This allows the best possible insights into a herd’s health and reproduction, reducing the need for intensive visual observation by the farmer. This allows farmers to:

Improve their heat detection rate.

Reduce calving intervals.

Improve their services per conception.

Use the best genetics with greater confidence.

Identify cows with fertility problems.

Detect aborts at an early stage.

With smaXtec sending heat detection alerts via phone or PC, farmers can be confident that the cows can be served at the right time, and can significantly increase insemination success while reducing labour and costs due to missed heats.

Not only does smaXtec detect cows in heat, it also indicates the optimal insemination time window - resulting in a higher conception rate, better calving index and, ultimately, improved profitability.

Using smaXtec, farmers have access to insights on an individual animal and herd level around the clock and that pays off.

Customers report that they have achieved higher fertility rates and shorter calving intervals as a result of the system.

Automatic abort detection

The system is constantly evolving. One of the latest additional features is the abort detection, which identifies pregnant animals with a conspicuous oestrus-like cycle.

These cows are placed on a list for a repeat pregnancy-check to avoid cows with undetected abort falling out of lactation. By detecting aborts early, farmers can get the cows back into calf sooner.

Be alerted in good time before calving

When it comes to calving, smaXtec also offers great support, as the system sends an alarm on average 15 hours in advance. This allows farmers to make necessary preparations for calving, support the cow if necessary and ensure a smooth calving process.

smaXtec enables farmers to manage their herds in a proactive rather than reactive way, ensuring consistently high milk yields and profitability.

Thanks to continuous health monitoring, any signs of metabolic disorders are detected and diseases like milk fever can often be completely avoided by treating cows immediately, ie with calcium, for a good start into a healthy and successful lactation.

Early disease detection future-proofs dairy farms

Early detection of diseases and improving overall herd health is equally as important and a key factor for reproductive success on any dairy farm.

By measuring inner body temperature continuously and precisely (±0.01°C relative accuracy), smaXtec offers an outstanding system for early disease detection, allowing for the earliest possible treatment when necessary.

This leads to less antibiotic usage, reduced milk losses and increased animal welfare and profitability.

Many success stories from dairy farmers around the world testify how the health system enables the earliest possible detection of diseases like mastitis or milk fever – long before visible symptoms appear. One of them is Joe Gardiner who manages a 300-cow herd in Wexford.

“Big thing with smaXtec is the mastitis detection, usually we see temperature increases, so we are stripping the cows out in the parlour, identifying mastitis probably two to three days beforehand.”

This way, smaXtec enables farmers to manage their herds in a proactive rather than reactive way, ensuring consistently high milk yields and profitability.

Knowing how much every cow drinks

With its latest feature, TruDrinking, farmers know not only how often but also how much water every cow consumes.

As water intake is crucial for high milk yield and cow health, this world-first feature provides another early indicator for milk production and helps detecting water supply failures at a glance.

“I suppose the first thing smaXtec opened our eyes to was water pollution on one of the farms. We had a load of alerts, so we actually thought it was a lack of water troughs in the shed”, Joe Gardiner says.

After carrying out different tests, they found out about the massive water pollution that they would have never seen without smaXtec.

Dairy farmers around the world share their stories of improved herd health, record fertility and a reduction in both labour and overall costs thanks to early detection.

With its unique and valuable insights, smaXtec enables dairy farmers to make the best and most informed decisions each and every day – driving both cow health and profitability.

