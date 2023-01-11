The dialogue will be led by former Minister for Agriculture Mary Coughlan.

Glanbia Group managing director Siobhán Talbot and former German agriculture minister Julia Klöckner have been announced as the keynote speakers for the inaugural National Dialogue on Women in Agriculture on Wednesday 1 February.

The dialogue will be led by former Minister for Agriculture Mary Coughlan and will feature panel discussions and workshops.

These dialogues will see the gathering of views on issues regarding leadership and visibility, education and awareness, sustainability, as well as financial and legal matters.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said the aim is that the outcome of the dialogue will feed into future national policy.

Minister McConalogue and his colleagues Ministers of State Pippa Hackett and Martin Heydon will also be speaking on the day.

Minister Hackett said: “As a female farmer myself, I am acutely aware of the need for our voices to be amplified in a sector that is largely dominated by men.

“I encourage all women involved in farming to register and attend.”

Registration for the event, which is taking place at the Midlands Park Hotel, Portlaoise, Co Laois is now open on the Department’s website.