Setting up a farmers’ party is “easy to talk about” but the reality of governing is “very different”, according to Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

Responding to the Irish Farmers Journal survey finding that three in four farmers would give their first preference vote to a farmers’ party in the next general election, if such a party were available, the minister said his party, Fianna Fáil, already fits the brief.

“Polls are polls and you always have to take them with a pinch of salt. The three-party Government is backing agriculture really, really strongly,” he added.

Asked for his view on his reduced performance rating in the survey, in which just one in five farmers viewed his performance positively, Minister McConalogue said it has been a “difficult year”.

“Weather has been difficult this year and it has been difficult price-wise as well. That has impacted farmer and agriculture sentiment across the board. Nonetheless, that different type of weather is going to impact on farmers’ views towards politicians as well as towards other things,” he said.

Not worried

Minister McConalogue was backed by his department colleague, Minister of State Pippa Hackett, who said she was not “particularly worried” about the potential support for a farmers’ party. “Good luck to them if they want to, but any of the interviews I’ve heard with any potential farmers’ party, they don’t seem to have any numbers yet. We’ll watch the space and see what happens,” she said.

Minister of State Martin Heydon said the frustration among farmer voters is “very understandable”, whether it relates to weather, prices or input costs.