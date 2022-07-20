A Meath farmer has credited RTÉ’s Liveline with saving his “alternative enterprise”.
William Sullivan opened the Military War Museum in Collon in 2014, armed with an award from the JFC Innovation awards for rural business. However, increased insurance costs coupled with high rates, were threatening the business.
He “talked to Joe” back in May, and has seen the footfall of his business rise dramatically over the summer. Now, if Meath County Council could have a look at the €1,000/month business rates they are levying, for a man who says he hasn’t made a penny from his passion since its opening, he would be on to a winner.
