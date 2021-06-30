I nearly choked on my cornflakes the last morning when I heard that the Government is to research how a four-day working week would work.

I’m told the four-day week, driven by the, yes you guessed it, the Four Day Week Ireland campaign, has €150,000 in research funding secured from Government.

I’m trying to work out how me and my neighbours would go from a six-, sometimes seven-day, working week to a five-day week never mind four days. One thing is for sure, relief milking would enter the boom time.

Answers on a postcard.