The Irish Farmers Journal can reveal that additions to the machinery element of the new Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3) includes dung spreaders, bale slices, slurry separators and aerators, while fears that dribble bars have been excluded are now confirmed.
The Department of Agriculture has said that despite not being included on the initial listing, dribble bars are being reviewed in light of current research and could potentially be added back in, in the near future.
SHARING OPTIONS: