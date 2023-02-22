The TAMS III announcement is a “mixed bag” for tillage farmers, says the Irish Grain Growers Group (IGGG).

IGGG chair Bobby Miller said the adjustments to reference costs are positive and welcomed the inclusion of some new tillage equipment, especially for potato growers.

“With the long-term position of the Straw Incorporation Measure secured, straw harrows are a welcome addition which will also be useful for minimum cultivation to help meet nitrates regulations.

“The specifications for minimum cultivation equipment will hopefully see more equipment available to suit lower-HP tractors for smaller-scale tillage farmers,” he said.

However, Miller suggested more could have been done in relation to harvest equipment for grain or legume crops.

“We are still asking the question – why is TAMS not allowed for support for combine harvesters when our neighbours can get TAMS for milking equipment?

“With the high cost of equipment for tillage, we would have liked to have seen the investment ceiling raised well above the €90,000 for the sector, similar to the way the pig sector ceiling has been substantially raised.”

Read more

What does TAMS 3 cover for labour saving?

New TAMS puts contractors on war path with Department