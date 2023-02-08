Based just outside the village of Fenagh in Co Carlow, Pat Lennon runs a mixed farming enterprise. When the Irish Farmers Journal visited, he was getting ready to face into lambing 120 ewes, getting machinery ready for spring tillage work and was applying 10-10-20 to winter-sown barley.

Lemken. Sulky and Lemken entered an agreement in 2019, whereby Sulky’s range of fertiliser spreaders would be branded and distributed in a number of European markets in Lemken livery.

Pat grows in the region of 250-300 acres of crops, and houses dairy heifers for the winter.

Seeing the advantages in GPS-controlled fertiliser spreading on neighbouring farms, he was convinced and went about looking into the costs involved.

“I decided to go with a new Lemken spreader almost totally down to one reason- it was compatible with the CCI universal IsoBus terminal and joystick which I had already setup in my tractor".

Running Amazone spreaders on the home farm for 30-40 years, Pat had only upgraded his last standard Amazone spreader two years earlier.