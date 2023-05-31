The Young Farmers Capital Investment Scheme under the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS III) is now open for applications, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has announced.

“This scheme offers grant aid at the higher rate of 60% for qualifying young farmers for over 300 investment items covering dairy, beef, sheep, pig, poultry and tillage enterprises.

“These investments cover areas of animal welfare and housing, energy efficiency, and nutrient management, and will assist young farmers in meeting capital costs to grow their enterprises,” the minister said.

“TAMS III is our biggest and strongest-funded capital investment scheme for farmers ever. It has the largest range of investments ever available.”

Scheme goals

Incentivise young farmers to modernise their agricultural structures and equipment by increasing their financial support to cover the significant capital costs.

Assist the tillage sector in developing a focused and precise strategy centered on environmental benefits, efficiency, and growth.

Boost competitiveness and contribute to higher agricultural revenues and rural development.

A young farmer in TAMS III means a person who is under 41 years of age at the time of submitting the application, possesses adequate occupational skills and competence, and is setting up for the first time in an agricultural holding as head of that holding.

If farmers have questions they can be submitted by email to tams@agriculture.gov.ie and they can apply for the grant online at Agfood.ie.