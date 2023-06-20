The ICMSA is frustrated with the change of the closing date for TAMS III.

The extension of the TAMS III application closing date to 30 June means farm building and construction work won’t get done this year, frustrated Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA) deputy president Denis Drennan has warned.

Drennan slammed the grant scheme as a “write off” for 2023, one which he claimed as “practically irrelevant”.

He highlighted that even the original deadline for TAMS applications - 16 June - was already too far into the year for farmers to get approval and get work done.

Contractors

The ICMSA deputy president explained how it is going to be very difficult to get contractors to take on TAMS projects when the weather gets worse and days are short.

“Realistically, the changes of getting this work done after getting approval in late September or early October are vanishingly thin.

“We think it’s a bit of a fiasco and it should prompt a long hard think within the Department about its ability to administer and organise timelines for schemes that we are constantly being pushed towards, but for which the Department itself seems singularly unready to supervise and run,” he said.

Environmental measures

Drennan pointed out that the Government wanted to push supports for on-farm environmental measures, but said TAMS III delays have left these “hanging in the air”, with farmers unable to proceed due to “administrative delay and incapacity”.

Denis Drennan siad delays have left farmers unable to proceed with works.\ Claire Nash

“We have a Government that day and daily wanted to push environmental measures, but who were demonstrably unable to administer their end of these measures, with the result that the measures they were pushing farmers to adopt were left hanging in the air.

“[Farmers are] unable to proceed through administrative delay and incapacity,” he said.

TAMS costings

The dairy farmer also expressed concern regarding the current TAMS III costings, which were updated late 2022.

He suggested that, at halfway through 2023, “the costings are still unconnected to reality with no immediate prospect of revisit or re-evaluation”.

Drennan called on the Department to “step forward” and explain how it arrived at the costings rolled out as part of the scheme.