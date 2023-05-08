The Low Emissions Slurry Scheme (LESS) and the Dairy Equipment Scheme (DES) are now open to applications under TAMS III, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue announced on Monday 8 May.

LESS and DES will be the fifth and sixth schemes to open to applications under TAMS III, with the remaining four TAMS schemes set to open on a phased basis.

The investment ceiling on both the LESS and DES kit has increased from €40,000 up to €90,000 under this TAMS, which runs until 2027.

Addition

In addition, they are now grant aided at 60% for all applicants and continue to be separate from other schemes.

Tranche one is expected to close on 16 June, according to the Department of Agriculture.

Minister McConalogue said: “I’m very pleased to launch these two very important elements of the TAMS schemes. The Low Emissions Slurry Scheme highlights our continued support to assist farmers to undertake the necessary investment to upgrade their slurry spreading equipment to meet their environmental commitments.

"It was taken up hugely by farmers under the previous TAMS and I expect significant interest now also."

Dairy Equipment Scheme

The Minister added that the launch of the DES will also encourage dairy farmers, especially young farmers and new entrants to dairying, with support in meeting capital costs in meeting modern herd management, energy saving and animal welfare standards required to compete in the sector.

“It is also heavily focused on environmental investments required on dairy farms. We’ve also increased the grant limit to €90,000 for the eligible farmers," he said.