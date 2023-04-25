Intermediate posts for sheep fencing should be spaced less than 5m apart, with bovine fencing requiring them to be spaced less than 12m apart. \ Donal O'Leary

A popular option in TAMS II was the sheep fencing option, with farmers utilising the relatively straightforward application, which generally did not require planning permission, to install a high-quality, stockproof sheep fence.

The inclusion of bovine electric fencing to TAMS III is expected to draw a large number of applications due to the generous reference costs.

Eligibility requirements

For both bovine and sheep fencing, farmers must commit to keeping their respective enterprise for a minimum of five years after the grant rate has been received. TAMS II previously held the stipulation that a minimum of 40 ewes had to be on the holding to receive grant aid, although this numbers requirement has been removed for TAMS III.

In your submission of your TAMS application, you will be required to submit a map of scale.

Bovine electric fencing specifications

Bovine electric fencing has a reference cost of €2.77 per linear metre. This cost is the maximum figure on which grant aid will be paid.

The level of grant aid will be paid on the lesser of the reference cost or receipted costs, whichever of these is the lowest.

The Department of Agriculture covers specification for farm fencing are covered in document S148 Farm Fencing – August 2019.

The Department confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal that the specifications in S148 still stand for TAMS III, although changes are imminent with the ban on the sale of creosote products from Sunday 30 April.

The specification states that one or two strands of 2.5mm high-tensile wire should be used with line wires strained tightly between straining posts.

The top wire shall be 1.1m above ground level and where a second strand of wire is installed, this must be 600mm above ground level.

Strainer posts must be at least 2.1m (7ft) long with a minimum diameter of 175mm (7in) and driven at least 900mm (3ft) into the ground.

It is required to erect a strainer “at the beginning and end of every length of fencing, at gaps or openings, at every change of direction where the angle is greater than 30o and to accommodate any significant change in gradient”.

The maximum distance between strainer posts in long runs of fencing must not exceed 150m with the exception of straight long runs free of undulations (waves or furrows) where the spacing can be increased to a maximum of 500m.

Intermediate posts must be at least 1.8m (6ft) long and a minimum of 100mm in diameter. They must be driven at least 500mm into the ground. The maximum spacing for intermediate posts is 12m intervals.

Sheep fencing specifications

Sheep fencing specifications are the same as those mentioned above in bovine fencing regarding straining posts.

Intermediate posts are required to be at least 1,800mm (6ft) long and a minimum of 100mm (4in) diameter and shall be driven at least 600mm (2ft) into the ground.

Intermediate posts shall be spaced at no more than 5m intervals.

For the use of sheep wire combined with one line of barbed wire, the fence shall have a minimum height of 1,000mm, with the barbed wire set above the sheep mesh.

The lowest line of the sheep mesh shall be between 50mm and 100mm above ground level.

S148 covers the entire specifications regarding minimum wire and mesh specifications, with many co-ops and merchants stocking grant-approved sheep mesh that have met these requirements.

Sheep wire shall be a minimum of 800mm high, with a minimum of eight horizontal wires. The mesh should be constructed of high-tensile wire (IS EN 10223-5) with a minimum diameter of 2.5mm.

Sheep fencing: lowland v mountain

There is actually no difference in the specifications of mountain and lowland sheep fencing; the increased payment given towards mountain sheep fencing (€8.81/ linear m v €6.75/m) is due to the increased labour associated with working on the difficult terrain.

To qualify for the mountain fencing rate, the fence line/site for the proposed fence has to be inaccessible to a tractor or equivalent due to a combination of elevation, slope and unevenness of the terrain and is not accessible by a roadway or trackway.

The vegetation should typically comprise a mix of heathers, bracken, sedges and grasses.

The movement of fencing material on to and along the fence line is only possible by means of a track machine, an all-terrain vehicle (ATV), man power or animal power.

Only the length of fencing that is inaccessible to tractor or equivalent will be eligible for appropriate mountain fence rate, with the remainder paid at the lowland rate.

Soft ground and banks

The specifications state that in soft ground the strainer post may have to be increased to provide the necessary stability.

H-frames or straining frames may be used in place of straining posts where ground conditions prevent strainer posts from being properly placed.

There is no allowance for increased grant aid where fencing is placed on top of banks or ditches as opposed to ground level.

Gates

Gateways are also included as an investment in an electric fence and have been allocated a reference cost of €364.01/gateway.

The specifications advise that gates must be at least medium-duty type and constructed either of galvanised steel or fully treated timber.

They must be at least 3m-wide and 1.9m-high.

This increases to at least 3.6m-wide where gates are used as an entrance gate from a public road.

The exact specifications of the steel and timber gates are detailed in S148 – Farm Fencing.

Alternative posts, such as concrete and steel, are permissible for use provided the supplier is Department-approved. \ Philip Doyle

With regard to steel gates the specifications state:

“Steel gates shall be formed of fully galvanised tubular steel with an outside diameter of 33.7x3mm. Tubular steel should preferably be bent at each corner and welded to form the frame.

“Alternatively, welded mitred square joints at corner may be used. Gates may be constructed using an infill of rectangular wire mesh or chain link mesh exactly as specified for perimeter fencing per section F.1.1 in S148.

“In this case, the gate shall be diagonally braced, using 32mm tubular steel.

“Gates may also be formed with an infill of rigid galvanised steel mesh. Spaces between the mesh shall not be greater than specified for perimeter fencing.”

Intermediate posts must be a minimum 1,800mm long and 100mm in diameter, driven down at least 500mm into the ground.

FAQ

Can I use alternatives to timber posts?

Yes, concrete or alternative materials (steel and plastic) can be used, with a comprehensive list of approved posts for use as strainers and intermediate posts available from the Department of Agriculture.

Can I use these?

No. Any fencing materials purchased before grant approval is given are not eligible for TAMS aid.

I have grant-spec timber posts in the yard that I purchased last year as creosote is set to be banned.

Can I hang gates off of my fencing straining posts?

No. Straining posts for fencing and posts used for hanging/latching gates on to must be separate, ie a double post will be required.

Can I use four or five strands of electric wire instead of sheep mesh and avail of the sheep fencing rate?

No. Sheep mesh must be used with an either electric and/or barbed wire on top of the mesh to qualify for the sheep fence rate.

I’m availing of grant aid under ACRES for fencing off waterways. Can I also avail of TAMS aid on this fencing?

No. Where grant aid under ACRES is sought for fencing, TAMS aid will not be given on the same length of fence.