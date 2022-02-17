Completion of the scheme is a necessary condition of accessing TAMS funding.

The return of an in-person element to the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) safety course has been announced by Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Martin Heydon.

Minister Heydon stated that the in-person return of the safety module needed to be granted access to TAMS funding was now permitted under eased COVID-19 public safety measures.

The change to the training will come into effect from 1 March, with the Department of Agriculture facilitating the online completion of the course for those with COVID-19-related exceptional circumstances until 1 July 2022.

'Important mechanism'

“TAMS is an important mechanism to support farmers investing in newer and safer equipment and facilities for their farms.

"It is also an opportunity to get the message of safety-first on to these farms,” the minister said on announcing the change.

“We have seen significant uptake under TAMS, with over 47,000 approvals issued to date and over 25,000 payment claims processed for payment.

“Farm safety training has been completed and certificates submitted in respect of over 27,000 payment claims - that’s 27,000 farms where safety has been put in sharper focus,” he explained.

€7m training scheme

Minister Heydon said that farm safety will form an important component of the recently-launched Agri-Environment Training Scheme (AETS).

Eligible farmers are set to receive payment of €156 for attending one day’s worth of training under the scheme, which will also provide farmers with information on agri-environmental issues and the results-based agri-environmental scheme payment model.

Accessible

“The farm safety module of the recently launched AETS is also very important in making farm safety information accessible to farmers.

“Along with assisting farmers to undertake environmental action, we must ensure their health and well-being are protected also,” he went on.

The minister concluded his remarks by encouraging all farmers to consider applying for the training scheme.

“The AETS is now open for applicants and I would encourage any interested farmer to talk to their adviser about participating,” he finished.