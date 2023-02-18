The list of items included under the impending Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS3) confirms farmer fears regarding investments under the Low Emission Slurry Spreading (LESS) equipment and Dairy Equipment Scheme (DES) heading, but there are upwards of 50 new items included.
Cattle underpasses are included, as expected, and have a reference cost of €5,000 per linear metre. Farm roadways will also be a welcome addition and these are costed at €24.90/m. There were calls for bovine fencing to be included and this is now confirmed, with electric fencing costed at €2.77/m. Solar electric fencing units are also included (€634 reference cost) along with gateways at €361.04.
