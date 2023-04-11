The Pig and Poultry Investment Scheme is designed to allow farmers to invest in improvements to animal welfare and energy efficiency. / Philip Doyle

Pig and poultry farmers are now able to apply for grant aid on investments made under the Pig and Poultry Investment Scheme (PPIS).

The scheme is designed to allow farmers to purchase new equipment for the upgrading of their pig and poultry units to aid in complying with animal welfare regulations, as well as for investment in energy efficient measures to improve competitiveness and improve incomes of pig and poultry farms.

The PPIS has an investment ceiling of €500,00, with a grant rate of 40% on eligible items.

Investment ceiling

The use of the PPIS will affect the investment ceiling in the other seven TAMS III schemes, including the Animal Welfare and Nutrient Storage Scheme (AWNSS).

Use of the PPIS will not affect the investment ceiling in the Solar Capital Investment Scheme (SCIS) or the low emissions slurry spreading, which have independent investment ceilings.

The €500,000 ceiling level remains for applications made under a registered farm partnership. Multiple applications can be made within the one tranche, with a minimum investment level of €2,000.