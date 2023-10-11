Farmers who applied for priority approval for TAMS III have started to receive approval letters in the past few days. Farmers applying for this priority approval had to set out clear reasons for seeking priority, with a focus on the urgency of the works, the protection of water quality and animal welfare needs.
Successful applicants must now commence works within two months of receiving the priority approval, otherwise the priority approval will automatically lapse. No works could be completed prior to the approval letter being received. The Irish Farmers Journal understands that approximately 200 farmers applied for the priority approval, with the majority of these expected to be granted.
