The revised costs will apply to all applications made on or after 9 April. \ Michael McLaughlin

Higher reference costs will now apply to all applications made under the Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Scheme (TAMS), Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has announced.

The increase represents a rise of 5-15% on the costings applicable under the last TAMS tranche, which closed on 8 April.

“I’m very aware of the current spike in commodity and construction costs currently. We keep reference costs in the scheme under continuous review and this is the third increase to be implemented in costs in the last three years,” commented Minister McConalogue.

“I am pleased to announce the increase in the reference costs under TAMS and I would like to remind all farmers who have completed approved works and have payment claims outstanding in relation to TAMS to submit them to the Department’s online system as soon as the works are completed to facilitate the prompt issue of payments,” he said.

Increases of 5-20% had already been made to the reference costings of the scheme last summer and were applied to tranches 22, 23 and 24.

Pig and poultry ceiling

The minister also announced that the investment ceiling for works grant aided under the Pig and Poultry Investment Scheme option of TAMS has been lifted from €80,000 to €200,000.

Minister McConalogue stated that this rise was part of the effort to support the sector through the income crisis pig farmers are facing.

“The continued development of the pigmeat and poultry sectors are a priority for me, given the key role these sectors play in the national economic context,” the minister went on.

“I have brought forward dedicated supports for pig farmers in recent weeks, to assist them in the current period of unprecedented challenge arising from the illegal invasion of Ukraine by Russia, and its impact on feed costs.

“I welcome the increase in the TAMS ceiling, as it forms part of the wider package of measures brought forward to support the sector,” he concluded.