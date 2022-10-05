TDs have warned that the 10% levy on concrete could see a fall in on-farm investment.

A farm building cost review for TAMS is ongoing and this will be considered as a means of mitigating the 10% concrete levy put on farmers in Budget 2023, according to Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue. “In relation to the TAMS, first of all the costings are going to be updated to reflect [the impact of the 10% concrete levy],” he said.

He said there will also be “strong uptake” for the accelerated capital allowances provided in the budget to incentivise farmers to build modern slurry storage facilities.

The minister said he is “very confident” that “over the next period of time we will see very strong investment on farms” as part of these supports.

TDs react to the 10% concrete levy

“I’m not in favour of this levy on farmers or at all. They’re giving it with one hand and taking it with the other. People aren’t fools.

“The farmer and the working man have paid for this already.

“This is going to stem all building, particularly farm building.”

“[The levy] is the straw that will break the camel’s back. I fear the measure will make farms more unsafe and maybe even unviable. Farmers could forgo plans to build slurry storage and animal housing. The difference of a 10% margin could see them abandon plans. The Government does’t know that the 10% is on 115% at this stage the way building costs have gone.”

“This levy has costly implications for farmers at a time when they can ill afford any rise in costs, from water troughs, to slatted units, slurry storage or grain storage all of which are concrete intensive projects. It is counterproductive to any greening policy such as the accelerated capital allowance for slurry storage.”

“I agree with the concept of the mica money being recovered but the timing of a concrete levy isn’t right. It should be postponed with the increases in building and farm costs, there are huge costs there already.

“If someone is building for environmental reasons, like putting in slurry storage, this should be exempt.”

“Government wants to be seen to be doing something but the take of €80m is small compared with what the mica scheme will cost. Groups like farmers are going to be hit hardest and no one sector should be penalised over others.”

“We are in a housing crisis and now is not the time to be putting up the price of building materials. Farmers will be hit with this and it wasn’t their fault. It wasn’t a thought-out idea.”