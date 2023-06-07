Farmers have a little over a week to apply for a 60% grant to help cover the cost of solar panel installation.

The Irish Farmers Association (IFA) has reminded farmers that the deadline to apply to the Department of Agriculture for the TAMS solar grant is fast approaching.

With the grant close-off of Friday, 16 June just over a week away, the IFA warned that if “farmers have not started their application process, they should do so without delay”.

The association’s director of organisation James Kelly said that if farmers are interested in pursuing solar installation, applying for the TAMS grant makes “real financial sense”.

The grant aid is now available at 60% on solar PV systems, up to €90,000 and 62KW. Grants are also available on solar batteries at the same rate.

“The business case for solar is compelling. Farmers can avail of a reliable system, help reduce their input costs and achieve an attractive payback on their capital costs,” Kelly added.