All sub schemes close on 30 June, despite some such as the WFCIS only having been recently opened.

The replacement of the popular TAMS II scheme, TAMS III, which was launched back in late February is set to see the first tranche of applications close this Friday, 30 June 2023, with the second tranche set to open immediately afterwards.

The scheme had an original closing date of 16 June, but due to the delayed opening of some of the sub schemes within TAMS III, with a total of 10 sub schemes which were opened on a phased basis, the earlier deadline was pushed back to allow time for all schemes to be opened and for farmers to apply.

Highly anticipated

The final sub scheme to be opened was the highly anticipated Women Farmers Capital Investment Scheme (WFCIS) which opened for applications on Wednesday last (21 June) leaving just 10 days of a window for applications to be submitted.

Farmers submitting applications are reminded that for investments requiring planning permission that full planning permission or a letter of exemption from the relevant county council must be dated on or before the date of submission. For items classed as ‘mobile’ that do not require planning, purchase of items can be completed after a submission of application and the full TAMS grant received, although no guarantee of approval is given and farmers could be faced with paying the full cost for an item.