Allowances are now made on cubicle height over the floor area where rubber matting is fitted.

Several changes surrounding loose areas of housing and cubicle specifications have been released in the latest update from the Department on TAMS specifications for those applying for the final tranche of TAMS aid.

Loose areas and creep areas

Regarding creep areas in suckler shed, a kerb about 175mm high either of mass concrete or 75mm thick treated timber shall be provided under the tubular barrier to exclude bedding from creep area getting on to slats.

New specifications now state that this kerb is optional in cases where the creep area is covered with solid rubber mats and no other bedding material is used.

In loose accommodation, a floor area of 3.5m2 to 4m2 per cow is required.

If calves are running with cows an additional area of at least 1m2 is required per cow.

The Department has now enforced that no loose pen shall be less than 3.0m in either length or width which is in receipt of grant aid.

In solid floor animal housing, such as scraped cubicle or loose bedded sheds, where walls have been omitted in solid-floor cubicle houses and loose houses, channels shall be constructed around the house for effluent collection and connected to a suitable tank.

The Department now allows that where a channel is not suitable, a mass concrete kerb is permitted in place of a channel. The kerb shall be at least 100mm high and 400mm wide at base, with a smooth curve over width of the kerb.

Cubicles

Cubicle heights have also been given an update where rubber matting is provided.

For both cast in situ and precast cubicle beds, it is required that the finish shall be uniform, non-slip, capable of easy cleansing and with a fall of at least 75mm from head to heel kerb.

The heel kerb shall be at least 100mm thick and the bed height at this point shall be a minimum 200mm over a solid passage and a minimum 175mm over a slatted passage.

Where cubicle mats are installed on the cubicle bed, the heel heights may be reduced to a minimum 175mm over a solid passage and a minimum 150mm over a slatted passage.

A 'certificate of slat manufacture' from a supplier approved by the Department is now required for all precast cubicle beds, precast slabs and beams.