A 60% grant rate is available for eligible applicants of the Woman Farmers and Young Farmers Capital Investment Scheme.

With the extended 30 June deadline looming, the Department of Agriculture will run two informative webinars surrounding some of the tranches of the TAMS III scheme; namely the Women Farmers Capital Investment Scheme (WFCIS), the Young Farmers Capital Investment Scheme (YFCIS) and the Tillage Capital Investment Scheme (TCIS).

Those interested in joining the webinar can submit their relevant questions before or during the webinar, with the main topics of discussion being scheme eligibility, grant rates and the application process.

To register for the webinar on the WFCIS, which takes place on Monday 19 June at 7pm, click here.

For the Tillage and Young farmers scheme webinar, which takes place on June 20th at 2pm, click here.

Each webinar will take approximately one hour, depending on the number of questions submitted.

Deadline looming

The webinars fall with less than two weeks to go until tranche one of TAMS III is set to close, with the WFCIS still set to be opened for application.

Applicants are reminded that full planning permission is required for relevant investments (fixed items), with the planning approval dated on or before the date of application.

As mentioned previously, mobile items under TAMS III can be purchased before full grant approval is given.

However, there is no guarantee from the Department that farmers who choose to go down this route will be successful in their application and could face receiving no grant aid.