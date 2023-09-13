Tanco’s rear combination mower range is unique as the mowers are trailed instead of mounted.

Tanco will present machines from across its bale wrapper, mower and implement ranges at this year’s Ploughing.

Different to the traditional butterfly mower setup, Tanco’s rear-combination mower range is unique, as the rear mowers are trailed. The mowers sit on their own chassis and axle, meaning there is less weight on the tractor’s back end and rear axle – thus bringing about several benefits.

Firstly, Tanco says that the 29ft (8.8m) version only exerts 1,850kg on the lift arms, while the 32ft (9.7m) version only places 1,900kg on the lift arms. This means a lighter tractor can power the unit. Tanco claims the 29ft version can be driven with as little as 180hp to 200hp. Manoeuvrability is set to be significantly improved, due to the fact that the rear unit steers (up to 40°). The 29ft unit weighs in at 3,360kg, while the 32ft unit weighs 3,440kg. The beds, gearboxes and shafts are all sourced from Comer, while both quick-attach or bolt-on blades are available. The semi-swign tined conditioners are built in-house. The chassis axle and hubs are sourced from ADR. All other components are designed and built in-house.

The popular I73 bale shears will feature on the stand.

Front mower

The front “pull-type” M3 mower runs on a track system, featuring hydro-pneumatic suspension. It offers 16° of travel left and right, 19° front to rear tilting, with a total of 850mm vertical travel. It is equipped with a seven-disc bed, which offers a 9.18ft (2.7m) cutting width and weighs in at 1,200kg.

Tanco will also display its S200-V, A200-EH and 1400-V bale wrappers and its popular I73 BaleShear, I-60 Cleanafeed bucket and I75 MultiShear.