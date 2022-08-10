An Taoiseach Micheál Martin built goodwill with importers of Irish beef in Japan recently by complimenting their beef jerky. The dish, not common in his native Cork, came about following a meeting organised by Bord Bia between Martin and Nippon Steel, the largest customer for Irish beef in Japan. For a photograph at the meeting, he was originally asked to hold packets of Irish jerky from a company called Natori, a customer of Nippon Steel. However, the Taoiseach went further and decided to try the delicacy for himself, complimenting it highly.

This received top marks from the Japanese hosts who were delighted with Martin’s tasting. He later went back for more jerky, and gifted it to the Irish journalists present.

Smooth moves from the Taoiseach. We’ll be watching out for jerky on the Dáil menu.