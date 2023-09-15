An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar addresses the media at the Fine Gael think-in in Limerick on Friday.\ Philip Doyle

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has agreed to write to European Commissioner for the Environment Virginijus Sinkevicius inviting him to Ireland to discuss issues around the nitrates derogation, Minister of State Martin Heydon confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal .

The Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) met with Varadkar on Friday at Fine Gael's annual think-in at the Strand Hotel in Limerick city, where issues around the cut to the derogation and delayed payments were discussed.

The meeting with the Taoiseach comprised of a delegation from the IFA, as well as Minister for Enterprise Simon Coveney, Minister Martin Heydon and Colm Markey MEP.

Speaking after the meeting, Minister Heydon said that the Taoiseach had agreed to undertake the IFA’s ask of inviting the commissioner to Ireland.

Constructive

"It was a constructive meeting. The IFA expressed their concerns and frustrations around a number of issues, particularly the derogation and late payment issues," he said.

"They obviously had a farmer in the room who’s significantly impacted by the derogation and she’ll lose a number of cows - that story made it very real.

"We know the pressure that's there as a result of the drop to 220kg N/ha, that’s why we want to do absolutely everything we can to work with farmers and the farming organisations, as a government, in terms of the challenges around the nitrates derogation.

"The ask from the IFA has been that the Taoiseach would write to the Commissioner and invite him to Ireland to meet with representatives of the sector and he has undertaken to do that,” he said.

Clear

IFA president Tim Cullinan said that it was clear that the Taoiseach understood the "massive impact that any cut in the nitrates derogation limit would have on Irish farmers and the wider sector".

Farm payment delays were also discussed at the meeting.

“These delays are unacceptable and will cause huge problems for farmers. The Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC) scheme has the same terms and conditions as last year and there is no excuse for them being delayed,” he added.