An Taoiseach recognised that high fertiliser costs are felt by both farmers and consumers. \ Philip Doyle

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is to speak with the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue on the issue of Irish farmers paying more for fertiliser prices than farmers in the UK and EU.

Minister McConalogue will be asked to examine what are the reasons behind higher prices being paid for fertiliser in Ireland when compared with other EU countries.

“I will ask the Minister for Agriculture to examine that and see if it can be explained or what the reason is,” an Taoiseach said.

“I do not see why there should be a major disparity between the prices that farmers pay for fertilisers here versus in the UK or other parts of western Europe.”

However, it will be up to the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) as to whether the competition body launches an investigation into the matter, he stated.

“We will definitely have it examined. In terms of a CCPC investigation, it would be up to the CCPC to make that decision as to whether it wanted to investigate or not, but we will certainly have the matter examined.”

‘Profiteering’ alleged

An Taoiseach’s remarks come after the issue of high fertiliser was raised in the Dáil on Tuesday by Independent TD Danny Healy Rae, who alleged that there is profiteering in the fertiliser supply chain.

Healy Rae claimed that dropping gas costs for fertiliser manufacturers are having little impact on fertiliser prices, alleging that some companies are not allowing for proper competition in the fertiliser market.

“It is becoming clear that we do not have proper competition in the fertiliser market, with Gouldings, IFI, Grassland and Yara operating together,” he said.

“I am calling for a high-powered investigation into what's going on at national and European levels.

“What is the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, CCPC, for? Is it a charade? Is it being paid for nothing?”

Co-ops not quoting

The Kerry TD also took aim at co-ops, claiming that they are still refusing to quote prices for fertiliser until after it reaches farmers’ yards.

“It is absolutely ridiculous that many co-ops will not quote farmers today for the price per tonne for fertiliser,” Healy Rae commented.

“They will provide it to the farmers and send the bill later. It is very clear that the fertiliser distributors and suppliers are profiteering at the expense of our farmers.

