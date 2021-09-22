Eleven-month-old Tara Pamina will be one of the heifers on offer. \ Alfie Shaw

The Tara Angus herd was established over 30 years ago and is set to host its first ever production sale next month.

Run by Malachy Tighe, the farm is located just 15 minutes from the M50 outside Batterstown, Co Meath.

Through the years, only the best stock has been bought into the herd, be it either males or females.

Top-class stock bulls from the Ebony, Kim, Fleur, Evening Tinge, Rosa Erica and Ellen Erica lines have been used, along with some AI and a successful embryo transfer programme.

Over the years, a strict culling policy was in place, which has resulted in only the very best heifers being brought through for breeding. Now the herd amounts to over 80 cows calving down annually.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Malachy Tighe said: “Farming pedigree Angus is the bread and butter here at Tara, so the cattle need to make money.

“For this reason, we run the herd very commercially, with each cow having to pay her way each year.”

On 2 October, the herd will host its first ever female production sale on-farm (A85 XC63) at 2pm. The sale will give purchasers all access to the herd’s genetics, as the offering of 25 females includes all of the autumn 2020 heifers.

Included in these heifers are the very first offspring from the herd’s imported stock bull Stouphill Mr Perry, along with all the embryo heifer calves born on farm last season. A select four bulls will also be on offer to show what Tara stock can produce.

The herd has been clear of all diseases since start-up and carries a C10 herd status for TB.

Online bidding is available through MartEye Ballyjamesduff, with the catalogue now available to view. Alternatively, the catalogue is available on the Irish Aberdeen Angus and Irish Angus websites.