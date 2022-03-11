Tara McCarthy is to leave her role as CEO of Bord Bia.

Tara McCarthy is to leave her role as CEO of Bord Bia, the Irish Farmers Journal can reveal.

It is understood that she is to take up a position at Alltech in June.

McCarthy has held the role of CEO of Bord Bia for five years.

McCarthy said that it was a "wonderful privilege" to lead Bord Bia.

"It is an exciting and thought-provoking organisation, with a powerful and inspiring mission. The wider agri-food industry faces many challenges, but thanks to the amazing people that work in and with the industry it continues to thrive.

"I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge and thank our chairman and board, my committed colleagues in Bord Bia and in Government and our famer and producer members, for the amazing support they have given me throughout my time as CEO. I will continue to play my full part in Bord Bia until my departure and to ensure an orderly transition I will work in partnership with the Board as they begin the recruitment process for my successor," she said.

Successor

Bord Bia chair Dan MacSweeney said that McCarthy made a significant contribution to Bord Bia.

"The organisation is in a very good place due to her leadership, energy, and drive over the last five years. The search for a successor to Tara begins immediately and, in the interim, I have full confidence in the leadership team in Bord Bia to continue to successfully execute our new and exciting strategy," he said.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said McCarthy had "focused on developing new markets while building on existing ones to the benefit of our world-class primary producers, farm families and fishers".

Former roles

Before re-joining Bord Bia, she was the CEO of Bord Iascaigh Mhara, the State agency responsible for developing the sea fishing and aquaculture industries in Ireland, before she became the CEO of Bord Bia.

Previous to that, she had worked with Bord Bia for 20 years.

She was a director in its food and beverage division and was a member of the senior management team with responsibility for dairy, prepared foods, alcohol and seafood.

Between 2001 and 2011 she held the role of senior manager in Bord Bia’s consumer foods division.

Prior to that, she worked in Europe for the body, where she was the director of French and Belgian operations from 1999 to 2001.