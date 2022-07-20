Retired Leinster and Ireland prop Michael Bent was going about his day’s work on his Taranaki dairy farm when he saw Andy Farrell’s number come up on his phone last week.

A shortage of front-row props in the Irish rugby squad led to the call. Bent had to organise a relief milker at the last minute and missed his flight on the Monday evening but joined up with the squad on Tuesday morning.

He was brought in for cover but came into the match day squad for the Maori game against Ireland last Tuesday, after Finlay Bealham was ruled out and came on for five minutes. Never a dull day for the dairy farmer.