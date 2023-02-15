There are ambitious targets under the CAP Strategic Plan 2023-2027 to increase the area of protein crops grown in the country to at least 20,000ha. This is a high target with the area of protein crops grown between the establishment of the previous protein aid scheme in 2015 up to 2021 varying greatly, as reflected in Table 1.
The 2022 scheme was boosted by high fertiliser prices encouraging more farmers to consider growing beans. The Department guaranteed a payment of €300/ha, with €270/ha stemming from Pillar I CAP funding and the balance of €30/ha from Exchequer funding.
