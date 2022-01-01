Companies can now apply to import raw materials that cannot be found in the EU, tariff duty free. /Donal O' Leary

A tariff suspension scheme for some agri imports which cannot be sourced within the European Union, has been launched by Minister for Trade Promotion Robert Troy.

The scheme, launched on Saturday, will enable manufacturers in the industrial, agricultural, and related sectors to import raw materials, components or intermediate products free from tariff duty.

Minister Robert Troy is calling for applications from companies who wish to avail of the scheme.

The suspension of tariff duties on these applications, if they are successful, will come into effect from 1 January 2023.

Shortages

The new tariff quota scheme is designed to address shortages in the availability of essential industrial and agricultural materials within the EU and can be applied for in the same way as suspensions.

Minister Robert Troy said: “The scheme represents an opportunity for Irish manufacturers to reduce the costs of sourcing materials that are not available in the EU.”

The closing date and time for the receipt of the next round of applications from interested companies is 5.30pm on Monday, 31 January 2022.

Applications can be sent by e-mail to tariffschemes@enterprise.gov.ie.